LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women were found dead at the Valley of Fire State Park after they were noticed as missing by a separate group of hikers Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, a group of hikers who had seen two people go out on the hiking trails at Valley of Fire State Park Saturday morning noticed that they had not returned. Though they were not part of the same group, one of the members of the group that returned called dispatchers noting their absence.

When Nevada State Park Police arrived, they found a woman dead on one of the hiking trails. Once the woman was found, rangers requested an LVMPD search and rescue team to help with the search. Search and rescue officers then located another woman dead in a canyon.

Officers have not given any information on the cause of the women’s death, nor were they identified by law enforcement. Nevada State Park Police will continue with the ongoing investigation.