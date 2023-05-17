Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor are suspects in a homicide at a hotel near the Las Vegas Strip. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women are facing murder and robbery charges in the death of a man found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

The man was found dead suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Monday, May 15 around 11:35 a.m. in a hotel room at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the investigation indicates the man went into his hotel room with the two women, who fled shortly afterward with the victim’s property. The women have been identified as 20-year-old Erika Covington and 20-year-old Arionna Taylor. Both were taken into custody after they were located by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Covington and Taylor were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon. They are due in court for an initial appearance on Thursday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m.