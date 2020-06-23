Two women charged with torture after dogs found dead in kennel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women have been arrested after two dogs were found dead on Friday, locked for three weeks in kennels inside an apartment in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Esmeralda Martinez, 22, and Blanca Perez, 21, were arrested Saturday after they were contacted by police. The are charged with torturing the dogs, and were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police went to the apartment in the 4300 block of Terrace Hill Road to do a welfare check on Friday and found the dogs, which had been without sufficient food or water for almost three weeks. Police said the owners did not make any attempt to have someone take care of the dogs when they left.

A complaint that a foul odor was coming from the apartment prompted the investigation. The apartment’s tenants had not been seen in several weeks. The apartment is just south of Flamingo Road near Lindell Road.