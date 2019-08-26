Two victims in Henderson apartment fire identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Henderson residents who died in an apartment fire on Saturday have been identified.

Linda Sue Bolden, 69, and Jessie Lamaze Bolden, 43, died in an overnight fire at the Bristol at Sunset complex, which is on Ramrod Avenue near East Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Street.

Henderson firefighters got the victims out of the building, but they died when they were taken to Henderson Hospital.

Another male who was not identified was transported to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Three dogs were killed in the blaze.

“There was no alert,” said neighbor Candy Leach . “There was absolutely no alert other than the kind sweet-hearted loving people that went door to door trying to get every one of us in Building 13 out.”

All other occupants safely evacuated the building and there were no injuries to firefighters.

The first arriving crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from a large, two-story multifamily apartment building and requested a second alarm for additional firefighting resources.