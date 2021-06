LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.

@LasVegasFD firefighters on scene of 2000 block of Cedar St in unincorporated @ClarkCountyNV assisting @ClarkCountyFD with 2 vehicles on fire trying to keep it from spreading to a nearby home. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/JLSQfzwPx9 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 3, 2021

Two vehicles burned in the fire.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted the Clark County Fire Department in putting out the fire, which was in an unincorporated part of Clark County, just east of Fremont Street at Charleston Boulevard.