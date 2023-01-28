LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.

The accident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at East Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The person who died was pronounced at a hospital, police said; all who were injured were also taken to local hospitals.

Detectives were called to investigate, and police said Cabana Drive between East Desert Inn Road and East Twain Avenue would be closed during the investigation.