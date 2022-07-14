LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV football players Cobe Bryant and Rex Goossen have been added to a list of players eligible for the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium.

Bryant, a senior offensive lineman, and Goossen, a long snapper, join a list of 1,000 players who can be selected to play in the game, which will be carried on the NFL Network and is one of the nation’s longest-running all-star showcases.

The list includes players from most collegiate levels, including the NAIA, who are deemed potential NFL players by a selection panel.

UNLV’s conference, the Mountain West, has 56 players on the list, with Boise State (11 players) leading the way.