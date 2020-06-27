Two tenants sue Alpine Motel owner in deadly December fire

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and many more were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two more people have filed a lawsuit this week against Alpine Motel owner Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC and Adolfo Orozco, joining several other lawsuits in the aftermath of the deadly Dec. 21 fire in downtown Las Vegas.

Plaintiffs Gary Rucker and Dakoda Kuba lived at the Alpine Motel when six people died and more were injured as the motel burned. The fire reportedly started from a cooking stove used as a heater. Residents reported the building wasn’t warm enough.

Investigators identified a number of fire code violations at the property.

The lawsuit filed by attorney David W. Fassett alleges Orozco breached his duties as landlord by failing to act on known problems in the building despite tenants’ complaints. Smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and alarms were not properly maintained, according to the suit.

Doors to the property are also specified in the suit. Accounts from witnesses indicate one of the doors was locked in violation of fire codes.’

The lawsuit seeks general, special and punitive damages — in excess of $15,000 for each — as well as attorneys fees and costs.