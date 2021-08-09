Two teens arrested for alleged arson at Henderson park

Damage caused by an outdoor fire at Henderson’s Cinnamon Ridge Park on Aug. 7. Two teens were arrested for third-degree arson. (Courtesy: City of Henderson/Twitter)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl for third-degree arson after they allegedly set a fire at a city park on Aug. 7. The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. at Cinnamon Ridge Park near Burkholder Boulevard and Racetrack Road.

A city spokeswoman says Henderson Fire responded to the outdoor fire and found damaged playground equipment. That damage is estimated to be around $30,000.

Witnesses described the teenage suspects to police. They were found nearby less than an hour later and released to their parents on scene.

Henderson tweeted the park’s playground is closed until further notice.