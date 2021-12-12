Two suspects wanted in hardware store robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are looking for two suspects in connection with a robbery of a hardware store near Fort Apache Road and W. Flamingo Road.

Police say the commercial robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 11 near the 4100 block of South Fort Apache Road.

The first suspect is described as an adult male, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket with a white shirt underneath, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as an adult male, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5’08” to 5’10” tall, wearing a faded haircut, a black jacket with brown faux fur, and black pants.

Police say no one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.