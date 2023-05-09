UPDATE: A source tells the 8 News Now Investigators that the victims are children.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two children were shot Tuesday in northwest Las Vegas, one with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shooting investigation in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Ave on May 9, 2023. (KLAS)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, two children were shot near the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive in northwest Las Vegas. Police received the call around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims transported themselves to an area hospital. Police have not given any information on the victims, including their ages. One of the victims was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, the other child is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to LVMPD officials.

No description of suspects in the incident has been released. Police would only say they are looking through video to try to identify the suspects and the suspect’s vehicle who are not yet in custody.

