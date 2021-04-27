Two Reno men facing charges for allegedly selling thousands of stolen items online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says two men are being charged for selling thousands of stolen goods online to buyers nationwide and in foreign countries.

Two men in the Reno, Nevada area are facing federal charges for allegedly selling more than 4,500 stolen items online, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Ismael Nevarez Jr. for IRS Criminal Investigation.

Gennaro Paolo Canta, 42, and Jess Legarza, 37, were indicted on one count of conspiracy and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property.

In addition, Canta is charged with one count of monetary transactions in a criminally derived property.

Canta and Legarza made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge William G. Cobb. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on June 21.

According to allegations in the indictment, from June to August 2016, Canta and Legarza regularly purchased merchandise they knew had been stolen from retail stores and then resold them online in nearly all 50 states and foreign countries.

Canta received payments from buyers and used the proceeds to buy more stolen items, according to the allegations.

In total, Canta and Legarza allegedly sold more than 4,500 stolen items online.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalties are five years in prison for conspiracy and 10 years for interstate transportation of stolen property and conducting monetary transactions in a criminally derived property.

This case was investigated by the IRS CI and the Reno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel R. Schiess and Richard B. Casper are prosecuting the case.