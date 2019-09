LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least two people have been killed in a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police say the motorcycle was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and hit a vehicle in the intersection of Flamingo and Duneville.

Flamingo is shut down between Jones and Lindell and will continue to be for several hours. Police are still on scene and are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.