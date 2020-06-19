Two people jump from balcony to avoid smoke flames in apartment

Firefighters respond to a fire at an apartment in the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning fire brought a harrowing moment for two people who jumped from a second-story apartment balcony to avoid flames and smoke.

Firefighters said the two were not hurt in the jump, and the fire in the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard was quickly extinguished.

The balcony where two people jumped to avoid smoke and flames. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firetrucks outside the apartment in the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue). (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Smoke damage is visible outside a window near the apartment in the 1800 block of North Decatur Boulevard. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived after the 5:37 a.m. call, flames and smoke were showing from the front door and window of the second-floor apartment.

Firefighters had to force entry, but put out the fire out in less than five minutes, according to a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue news release.

Officials said the fire started on the stove, and a pan was found melted. The fire spread to the rest of the kitchen, and a smoke alarm woke the two occupants. The front door of the apartment was blocked by the fire, so they escaped by way of the balcony.

Damage was estimated at $35,000. The downstairs apartment had minor water damage.

Cooking fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Las Vegas. Although the occupants were not cooking, a pan with grease was left on the stove, firefighters said.

Firefighters remind people to clear the stove of all pots and pans to avoid similar accidents.