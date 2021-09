Credit: North Las Vegas Fire Department/Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas Fire Department extricated two people from a car following a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at W Craig Rd & Clayton St in the north valley.

According to an Instagram post from NLVFD, crews worked for about 15 minutes to release two of the patients. A total of three patients were transported to local hospitals. The status of their injuries is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.