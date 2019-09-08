UPDATE: Two people are now dead after plane crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Two people are now dead after a small prop-plane crashed at the Henderson Executive Airport.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were taken to the hospital. One of those four died at the hospital. Two of the remaining three are in serious condition.

The other person was a bystander who was trying to help. They are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the plane was taking off from the airport, and had mechanical issues shortly after takeoff. They say the plane turned around and tried to return to the airport, but crash-landed just south of the airport by Volunteer Blvd. & Executive Airport Drive in an open area. That happened just before 8 pm Saturday.

A portion of Volunteer Blvd. south of the airport will be closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story.