LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were killed when a motorcycle collided with a cow northeast of Las Vegas Monday.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nevada State Police officers were dispatched to State Route 170, west of mile marker seven near Bunkerville. There, investigators discovered that a westbound motorcycle had struck a cow standing in the roadway.

The motorcyclist and a passenger riding along were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified them as Ron Eugene Martinez, 41, and Mercedes Del Carmen Nunes, 35, of Mesquite.

The cow was also killed in the crash, police say.

The crash marks the NSP Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 38th deadly crash of the year. 43 people have been killed in those crashes.