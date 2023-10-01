LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people died after a car crashed into a streetlamp and caught on fire in the west valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sept. 30 at around 11:18 p.m., a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard at a high speed when it tried to overtake a slower-moving car on its right. The driver lost control and left the roadway to the right, striking a streetlamp post and removing it from its mount, which caused it to catch on fire, according to a release.

The Chrysler and the streetlamp continued eastbound through a desert lot and into the parking lot of the Tap House Bar. The car then came to a stop in the parking lot behind a 2014 Jeep Patriot and a 2020 Honda CR-V. The Jeep and Honda were damaged from the fire, but both were unoccupied, the release stated.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were trapped inside the car due to damage and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their deaths mark the 113th and 114th traffic-related fatalities in the LVMPD’s Jurisdiction.

This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.