Two officer-involved shootings occur in the Valley in less than 12 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a busy start to the new year for Metro and North Las Vegas Police, as they investigate two separate office-involved shootings. The first was fatal and happened after midnight in North Las Vegas at Craig and Allen. The second happened near Valley View and Viking Road, and the man is expected to recover.

Shots first rang out after a pursuit in North Las Vegas where a man in a reported stolen car was driving away from police. The vehicle ended up at a CVS, and the driver rammed into several police vehicles.

“At which point, we had two officers discharge at least one round from their weapon,” said Eric Levitt of North Las Vegas Police.

The man died at the scene, and two officers are now on leave.

Later Thursday morning, another OIS occured in the central part of the Valley.

“An employee inside the apartment complex called us and stated that a resident was inside confronting a maintenance worker,” revealed Metro Capt. Nicole Splinter.

The call came in just before 9 a.m. from the Vista Del Valle Apartments on Valley View near Flamingo. According to Splinter, shots could be heard over the 911 call.

“They confronted the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. They fired one round at him.” The suspect was grazed by a bullet. Splinter said he shot several rounds, injuring the maintenance worker. Both were taken to the hospital.

“I am thinking, do I want to live here?” questioned resident Jiri Stastany. Neighbors are worried about recent crime and the shooting. “I am going to move. My lease is about to end in a few months; I won’t be staying here.”