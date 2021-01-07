Two Nevada juvenile correctional sites under scrutiny for pepper spray use

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Nevada juvenile correctional facilities are under scrutiny as investigators look for answers after reports of pepper spray use.

Staff at the Summit View Youth Center in the northwest Las Vegas valley and the Nevada Youth Training Center in Elko are being investigated after allegations that pepper spray has been used “in a manner that violates youths’ rights under the Constitution,” according to a Justice Department news release.

Summit View is a 13-acre maximum-security youth facility in North Las Vegas on Range Road near I-15 and the 215 Beltway. The facility has a capacity of 48 beds and focuses on high school aged males between 14 and 19.

The Nevada Youth Training Center is currently set up to work with 60 at-risk youths just outside of Elko.

A civil investigation has been opened by the Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section. The Justice Deparment says it has not reached any conclusions regarding allegations.

If you have information, contact the Justice Department by email at Community.NVJuveniles@usdoj.gov.