Two more vaping-related illnesses reported in Clark County

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported two more vaping-related illnesses in Clark County on Wednesday.

Both cases were in patients age 18 or older. The first vaping-related illness in the county was an individual under the age of 18. The district says, “a pulmonary infection that would provide an alternative diagnosis has not been identified.”

Two of the cases involved tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, with one using cannabinoid oils in addition. One of the individuals reported using nicotine products only.

The individuals reportedly purchased or acquired the products through friends, retail outlets and online purchases.

Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer for the health district, said, “While the cause of this outbreak is still unknown, there is an undeniable association with the use of e-cigarette products.” Iser suggests the public refrain from using vaping products or e-cigarettes.

All three patients were hospitalized but are currently recovering at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 380 confirmed or probable cases of lung illnesses due to e-cigarette products or vaping across the nation. At least seven people have died.

A specific substance or e-cigarette product that links all cases has not been identified. Several patients reported using e-cigarette products containing THC.