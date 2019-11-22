Two more suspects indicted in connection with murder of Esmeralda Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the suspects in the murder case of Esmeralda Gonzalez were indicted on Friday. According to court documents obtained by 8 News Now, Casandra Garrett and Lisa Mort have now been formally charged.

Casandra Garrett Mugshot

Garrett faces four charges related to the crime, including:

Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping

First Degree Kidnapping

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Murder

Investigators believe Garrett, along with Christopher Prestipino held Gonzalez captive before killing her and leaving her body in the desert. Prestipino faces the same four charges as Gonzalez. He was indicted in October. He posted his $500,000 bond and is now under house arrest.

Lisa Mort Mugshot

Lisa Mort has not been charged directly with the murder of Gonzalez, but she does face the charge of accessory to murder. Investigators say she knew Prestipino committed the crime and either harbored him or aided him with the intent that Prestipino might escape arrest.

According to prior arrest reports, Gonzalez went missing back in May. Mort has been accused of aiding Prestipino on or around September 16.