CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials have confirmed two more deaths from the flu in Clark County this week, bringing the total for this flu season to three. Each of the three victims were over the age of 65.

Hospitalizations are also up in the county. This week, 26 more people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 102.

This flu season is shaping up to be a harsher one than last year. At this same time in 2018, 24 people had been hospitalized and only one had been killed.