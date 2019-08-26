Two-Minute Sportscast, Monday August 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The latest from the world of sports in Las Vegas from Ron Futrell of 8 News Now.

The Aviators are on a roll, winners of 9 straight and they now lead the PCL Pacific South by 3 games over El Paso. The Aviators return home to Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday August 30th for their final home stand of the regular season.

The Aces of the WNBA have clinched a playoff spot, but they are now hoping for a first round bye.

The Lights pulled off a 1-0 win over Portland at Cashman Field over the weekend and they are hoping to make the playoffs and still have a good shot.

Raiders play at Seattle for their final pre-season game and UNLV Football opens its season at home against Southern Utah.