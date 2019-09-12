1  of  2
Breaking News
Hot air balloon crash reported in Goodsprings Report: UNLV grad student bought gun 2 days prior to allegedly killing former girlfriend

Two-Minute Sports: Thursday Sept. 12

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell with Two-Minute Sports for Thursday September 12, 2019. On the lineup today, Raiders, Thursday night football, the Golden Knights begin workouts and there is fight this weekend at T-Mobile Arena with Heavyweight Champ Tyson Fury.

The Raiders are 8 and a half point underdogs to Kansas City on Sunday in Oakland. The kickoff with be 1:05 on CBS Sports and 8 News Now. The Raiders will be without two of their top defensive backs with Gareon Conley and Jonathan Abram both out.

The Golden Knights begin play this weekend with a preseason game at 1:30 on Sunday against Arizona. The Knights begin full practices for the upcoming season tomorrow at 10:15am at City National Arena. The workouts are open to the public.

Saturday Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin for the linear Heavyweight Championship.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories