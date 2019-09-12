Two-Minute Sports: Thursday Sept. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell with Two-Minute Sports for Thursday September 12, 2019. On the lineup today, Raiders, Thursday night football, the Golden Knights begin workouts and there is fight this weekend at T-Mobile Arena with Heavyweight Champ Tyson Fury.

The Raiders are 8 and a half point underdogs to Kansas City on Sunday in Oakland. The kickoff with be 1:05 on CBS Sports and 8 News Now. The Raiders will be without two of their top defensive backs with Gareon Conley and Jonathan Abram both out.

The Golden Knights begin play this weekend with a preseason game at 1:30 on Sunday against Arizona. The Knights begin full practices for the upcoming season tomorrow at 10:15am at City National Arena. The workouts are open to the public.

Saturday Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin for the linear Heavyweight Championship.