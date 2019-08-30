Two-Minute Sports, Friday August 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 News Now with his two-minute sports for Friday Aug. 30, 2019. Raiders is the main focus of this update as they finished their preseason schedule with a loss at Seattle.

NFL teams are also facing a deadline this weekend, they have to get their rosters down to 53 players by Saturday 12 noon.

The Aviators continue their playoff run with 4 games at home beginning Friday against Tacoma. The Aviators have a 2 game lead in the PCL Pacific South. The regular season ends Monday with Labor Day game that begins at 12 noon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

