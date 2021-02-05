Two men convicted of charges surrounding cockfighting in Elko County

ELKO — Two Elko County men have been convicted of numerous crimes related to an illegal cockfighting operation discovered during a drug raid in rural northeast Nevada in 2019.

One man, Hector Hugo Ramirez-De La Torre, also was found guilty Friday of drug-trafficking charges and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in Elko County District Court on drug charges for the other, Jorge Landeros Ruiz.

But the Elko Daily Free Press reports prosecutors intend to retry him on two felony counts of drug-trafficking and one felony count of maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance.