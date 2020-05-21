Two local heroes honored for saving people from burning home

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Two good Samaritans were recognized on Wednesday for their heroic efforts after saving two people from a burning home over the weekend.

The North Las Vegas fire department honored José Alvarado and Vincent Torres. They say without their quick thinking, there might have been a much worse outcome.

Alvarado says it was by pure luck that he was there at the time but when he saw the fire, he sprung into action.

“No, it just happened. You just do it because its human nature, I think anybody would do it,” Alvarado said. “Anybody, it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white or green. You just gotta do it.”

Both men were awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor. North Las Vegas fire chief Joseph Calhoun says it was an honor to give the awards and celebrate a heroic moment during these difficult times.