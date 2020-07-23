Two Las Vegas businesses cited, fined by OSHA for violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada OSHA has cited and fined Walmart and Plant World for non-compliance with one of more of the mandated health and safety requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State officials observed the non-compliance at the Walmart store located at 4505 W. Charleston Boulevard. That store was fined $12,145. Non-compliance was also observed for Plant World located at 5311 W. Charleston Boulevard. That business was fined $4,858.

According to the state, this was the second visit to both businesses and an investigation was opened. The state issued notices to the businesses that if non-compliance continues, the businesses could be closed.

Follow up visits have been conducted at 310 businesses and Nevada OSHA officials found that 93% are now in compliance. Eleven businesses have been issued citations.

OSHA said follow up visits this week will focus on pools, casinos, strip malls and large shopping malls, pharmacies and other establishments that have been the subject of multiple complaints filed by employees.

Since the observations began to determine if businesses are compliant with mandated health and safety measures, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 3,508 business establishments in northern and southern Nevada. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation has increased to 87 percent.