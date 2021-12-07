Two Las Vegas attractions make list of nominees for USA Today’s ’10 Best Readers’Choice’awards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas gems have made the list of 20 nominees on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel awards for 2021.

The daily newspaper publication listed Allegiant Stadium and FlyOver Las Vegas as two of several new attractions across the country up for the “top 10” title.

Picture of the field at Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy: Allegiant Stadium

From museums and performance spaces to water parks that have caught the eye of travelers over the past year, several new spots have been placed on the list.

The publication is asking its readers to help select the top 10 best new attractions for the year by voting once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 20 at noon eastern time.

(Photo courtesy: FlyOver in Las Vegas by Pursuit)

The summary post on the publication’s site for the hometown Las Vegas Raiders Stadium describes the new tour that opened this year that gives fans a behind-the-scenes experience of the facility through “ultra-exclusive” areas including the broadcast booth, private suites, locker rooms, and the playing field itself.

Picture of the field at Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy: Allegiant Stadium, Twitter

Flyover Las Vegas is described to readers as a flight motion ride set across breathtaking landscapes, and an “exhilarating journey you’ll never forget!”

Other attractions on the list include SkyFly: Soar America in Pigeon Forge, TN, The Friends Experience in New York City and Dallas, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California to name a few.

The top 10 winners will be announced on Friday, December 31 at noon.

For more information on the voting rules, click HERE.