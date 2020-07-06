Two Las Vegas animal shelters to participate in national pet adoption event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that the Fourth of July holiday weekend has wrapped up, animal shelters are facing a busy time. The holiday is the biggest day of the year for animals to run away during fireworks, parties and other stressful triggers.

To help shelter partners with this busy time, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs ($25 or less) on July 10, 11 and 12 at 160 shelters across 32 states, including two in the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas participants:

The Animal Foundation – Las Vegas

Nevada SPCA – Las Vegas

The summer event, “Empty the Shelters,” takes place in an effort find forever homes for homeless pets.

“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

All animals included in the ETS promotion will be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness, BISSELL stated in a news release.

Since the program began in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting.

A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation says they took in more than 50 animals on July 4 and 5, and more than 200 in the first five days of the month.