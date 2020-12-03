Two killed in head-on crash with truck near Tonopah Tuesday night

TONOPAH — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a couple were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah.

The Highway Patrol identified those killed Tuesday night as 25-year-old Amanda A. Ainslie of Las Vegas and 29-year-old Jared T. Ainslie of Buckeye, Arizona.

According to the Highway Patrol the eastbound car went off the the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder before the driver over-corrected to the left.

The car then crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.

The truck driver, from Vancouver, Washington, was treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.