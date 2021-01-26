Two killed as road rage altercation unfolds west of Reno on I-80

RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a bizarre road rage incident that left two California men dead after they were struck by vehicles on Interstate 80 just west of Reno near the California-Nevada line.

The patrol identified the victims Tuesday as 37-year-old Jaime Ramirez of Woodland and 30-year-old Jarred Johnson of Truckee.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, investigators say Ramirez rear-ended Johnson, who hit a guardrail.

An altercation ensued.

Ramirez took off in Johnson’s truck and struck him, killing him, according to NHP troopers. Ramirez then tried to carjack other vehicles before he took off on foot and was himself struck and killed by a third vehicle.

Johnson’s death will be investigated as a homicide while the death of Ramirez was determined to be an accident, authorities said.