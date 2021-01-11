Two juveniles cited in Saturday night fights at Meadows Mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two juveniles were cited in Saturday night’s fighting at Meadows Mall, according to Metro police.

Little information has been revealed about the Jan. 9 incident when 150-200 people were involved in fights that broke out as they were escorted out of the mall and off the property.

The fights occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Reports indicated some juveniles were denied access to a business before the violence erupted. Police said juveniles “became rowdy.” Other descriptions said some stores in the mall decided to close early.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.