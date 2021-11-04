UPDATE: 2 women dead in Henderson house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second woman has died following a house fire in Henderson Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. on Impassioned Court in a guard-gated neighborhood near Paseo Verde and St. Rose parkways.

Two women are dead following a fire in a Henderson home. (KLAS-TV)

According to Henderson Fire spokesperson Kathleen Richards, the women were transported to area hospitals. One woman was treated at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Sienna Campus and later died. The other woman was treated at Sunrise Hospital and also died.

Firefighters are still on the scene. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.