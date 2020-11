LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An unmarked, unoccupied Metro vehicle was involved in a collision near Valley View and Tropicana Friday night. Police say a detective and citizen sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 9:17 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle hit the Metro vehicle and fled. The individuals were injured while they moved away from the crash.

The suspect is outstanding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.