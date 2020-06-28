Two DTLV houses damaged by fire, five people displaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No one was hurt, but five people have been displaced following a fire in downtown Las Vegas. According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, two houses were damaged in the fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 700 block of 23rd Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a call of a reported house fire. The caller said he was stuck in his back yard and could not get out due to the intense flames.

Once on the scene, officials say they found heavy fire showing from the front and left side of the home, a car in the driveway was fully engulfed in flames and a tree in the backyard was also on fire. The fire then began spreading to the home nextdoor.

Firefighters were able to rescue the caller from the backyard. At the same time, firefighters got all four members of the neighboring house out without any injuries.

It took crews about half an hour to put out the fire.

One home was completely gutted by the fire. Damage is estimated at $150,000. The neighboring house had mostly exterior and roof damage, estimated at $35,000.

All five of the adults who were displaced say they will be living with friends for the time being.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as of now, but officials say fireworks cannot be ruled out. There were fireworks in the area as firefighters worked to put out the flames, and there were reportedly several fireworks in the neighborhood prior to the fire.