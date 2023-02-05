LAS VEGS (KLAS) — A three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 215 Beltway killed two and injured three others early Sunday morning, State Police said.

The crash at about 2:41 a.m. happened when the driver of a white Cadillac car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the beltway, south of South Town Center Drive, State Police said in a news release.

The Cadillac, in the far left lane, hit a red Chevrolet pickup head on, and as the vehicles rotated counterclockwise, a black Nissan traveling in the middle lane struck the pickup, according to the release.

The driver of the Cadillac, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether she was driving impaired is not known “at this time,” State Police said.

The two other vehicles each had a man driving and a woman as a passenger. The man driving the pickup also was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of Nissan, his female passenger and the female passenger in the pickup were taken to University Medical Center.

The woman in the pickup had serious injuries, police said. The two from the Nissan had moderate injuries.

Northbound beltway traffic was closed for about eight hours as the crash, the eighth fatal in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year, was being investigated, with vehicles being diverted to West Flamingo Road, the release said.

The State Police Highway Patrol’s Southern Command said on Twitter at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday that all travel lanes on the 215 Beltway had been reopened.