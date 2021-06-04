Two deadly auto-pedestrian crashes late Thursday night, man in wheelchair killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating two deadly crashes involving pedestrians that happened within minutes of each other.

The first crash happened in the downtown area around 11:30 p.m. near S. Fourth St. and E. Bridger Ave.

According to police, A 67-year-old man in a wheelchair was attempting to cross at the intersection when he fell out of his wheelchair. Another pedestrian, a 38-year-old man was helping him when both were struck by a woman driving a Ford Escape.

Police said the 65-year-old female driver drove around a stopped vehicle and struck the two men. The man in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The other pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

In another crash, 10 minutes later, another pedestrian was struck and killed. This happened at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Mel Torme Way.

In that crash, a 44-year-old woman was struck by a driver in a Hyundai as she was crossing at the intersection.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said the 27-year-old drive, identified as Corey Hockin, was arrested for DUI.

The two deaths are the 55th and 56th traffic related deaths for 2021.