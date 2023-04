LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a plane crash near Cal-Nev-Ari approximately 70 miles south of Las Vegas near Searchlight, fire crews say.

Officials from the Clark County Fire Department said two people died in the crash. CCFD officials have arrived on the scene. No details have been released regarding the type of plane or point of origin for flight.

