LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were killed Friday night as part of what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide. It happened in the 2100 block of La Sombra Street.

The call came in around 7:30 pm. Metro’s homicide unit is on the scene.

We do not yet know the identity of the victim or suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.