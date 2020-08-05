2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Anthem and Bicentennial parkways. Authorities responded to the 2800 block of Sapphire Desert Drive around 4:51 p.m. and found two deceased individuals.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Sapphire Desert Drive.

Detectives determined the 82-year-old man and 82-year-old woman died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Clark County Coroner will release the names of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.

No further details will be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police say this is the sixth homicide for the City of Henderson in 2020.

If you have information, contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 311. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.