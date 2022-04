LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday in Henderson, according to Henderson police.

Police said officers responded to a welfare check around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hunter Drive Near E. Sunset Road and Boulder Highway and discovered a dead man and woman.

The names of the 60-year-old woman and 70-year-old man will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This is Henderson’s third homicide for 2022.