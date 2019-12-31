Two dead after vehicle veers into parked flat-bed semi-trailer in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people died Monday night in a crash involving a parked flat-bed semi-trailer in a northeast valley parking lot.

The driver of a 2000 GMC Yukon was headed northbound on Lamb Boulevard, approaching Cheyenne Avenue in an industrial area just after 8 p.m.

Las Vegas police said the vehicle veered off the roadway into the parking lot and struck the parked trailer. The driver, age unknown, and a 33-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

Police did not say speed was a factor in the crash, but they did note that the Yukon moved the flatbed trailer about 20 feet in the collision.

The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of family.

The fatalities are the 113th and 114th in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.