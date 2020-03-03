Two corrections officers arrested for battery, both plead not guilty

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD Corrections Officer Diaz, 23, and Officer Eduardo Bueno, 28 appeared Monday morning for arraignment and entered not guilty pleas along with no contact with the victim, a CCDC inmate alleging he was beaten inside of his cell by the officers during the night of Feb. 21.

The inmate’s allegations were reviewed by a supervisor and forwarded to the Internal Affairs Bureau, resulting in Diaz and Bueno being relieved of duty the same day.

An investigation by the LVMPD Criminal Investigative Section indicated Officer Nicholas Diaz had a verbal altercation with an inmate while standing outside of a cell. Officer Diaz walked away from the cell and returned shortly after with Officer Eduardo Bueno, according to the investigation.

Both officers entered the victim’s cell and proceeded to batter him, according to the report.

On Feb. 28, Diaz and Bueno were arrested for the following charges:

• Oppression with Force (Felony),

• Conspiracy to Commit Oppression with Force (Gross Misdemeanor)

• Battery (Misdemeanor)

Today, bail was set at $20k for Diaz and $25k for Bueno.

The preliminary hearings are set for March 13.