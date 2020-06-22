Two concierge employees at Cosmopolitan test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two employees on the concierge team at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the resort is working through the health district to conduct contact tracing.

A statement from The Cosmopolitan on Monday confirmed that the office where the employees work has been disinfected.

Guests and other workers who were in contact with the two employees may have been exposed.

Protocols in place at The Cosmopolitan include temperature scans before every shift, and face masks at all times.

Restaurants including the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio, Guy Fieri’s restaurant at the LINQ and the Northside Cafe at SAHARA have closed in response to recent positive tests.

Two employees at the Flamingo tested positive last week.