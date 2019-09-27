UPDATE: 2 teens hit by school bus near Eastern and Russell Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police responded to the scene of an accident that involved a Clark County school bus and two minors near the intersection of Eastern and Oquendo Friday morning.

Metro Police said the accident occurred at around 8:05 a.m. when two 12-year-olds were walking in a crosswalk to Cannon Jr. High when they were struck by a school bus.

Both minors were transported to Sunrise Hospital, one is in critical condition and the other is described as stable.

According to reports, it appears the CCSD bus driver did not see them; a field sobriety test was given to him. 8 News Now crews reported that the driver was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian right away.

Parents say they feel uneasy sending their kids to school alone.

“Not very comfortable. Not at all,” said Jose Rodriguez, a parent. “I’m not saying it will continue to happen. I don’t feel safety.”

“It’s one of those smaller intersections that people don’t really pay attention to that’s actually really busy so it’s kind of like off to the side a little bit but heavy traffic there in the mornings,” said Josh Garza, a parent.

There were no other known injuries as the bus driver was alone on the bus at the time of the impact. The school district said it is also investigating the crash.

Southbound Eastern was shut down at Oquendo for hours. The area has since reopened.