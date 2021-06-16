Two cases of rabies in Clark County, 1 in Washoe County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state has confirmed two cases of rabies in bats in Clark County and one case in Washoe County. Bats are the most common source for transmitting rabies to humans and animals.

“It’s important to ensure individuals and domestic animals do not come in contact with bats,” said Laura Morrow with the Nevada Department of Agriculture. “If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”

The state recommends that people keep their pets vaccinated. A vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets. Also, pet owners should make sure their pets have no contact with wildlife.

Bats are common in Nevada and most active between May and October. There are typically 10 to 20 cases of bat rabies every year in the state.

Any bats, dead or alive, that have come in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately to the NDA Animal Disease Lab or a local animal control agency. Do not attempt to pick up the bat without proper instructions.

You can learn more about rabies at this CDC link.