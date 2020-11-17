Two candidates file lawsuits, asking for new Clark County election

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. A state court legal fight to stop the counting of mail ballots in the Las Vegas area has ended after the Nevada Supreme Court Tuesday, Nov. 10, dismissed an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign and the state Republican party, at their request. The dismissal leaves two active legal cases in Nevada relating to the 2020 presidential election, as a small number of remaining ballots are counted. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Congressional candidate Jim Marchant who lost the CD-4 race by more than 16,000 votes and Nevada State Senate candidate April Becker, who lost her race by 631 votes, have filed lawsuits asking for a new election.

Both lawsuits name Clark County and Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria as the defendants and detail issues they believe warrant a new election for all of Clark County.

Both suits question the use of the Agillis mail ballot processing system that was used for signature verification, claiming it violates voter election laws.

The suits also question ballot counting when it comes to verifying rejected ballots. The suit says a member of the Counting Board personally witnessed a number of signatures on mail in ballots that did not match the name and should have been reviewed but were pushed through without verification.

According to the lawsuits, 225 voters voted by both mail and early voting county wide. Nineteen of those were identified in Becker’s district, Senate District 6, as voting both by mail-in ballot and early voting.

“The examination of this single district goes to the heart of the voter fraud that exists in this election county wide due to policies and procedures in place by the Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria for processing ballots.”