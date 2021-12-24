Two arrested in connection with Henderson shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting of a 19-year-old man in Henderson.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. in the 500 block of First Light Street, near Green Valley and Horizon Ridge parkway for a shooting.

Preliminary investigation determined that the victim, a 19-year-old male, exited his residence and found an unknown suspect rummaging the inside of his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect where the suspect fled the area while firing rounds from his firearm striking the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Henderson police later identified Jeremy Davis, 26, and Alecia Lopez, 18, as suspects and arrested them on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Davis faces several charges including attempt murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and attempted burglary of a vehicle.

Lopez faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both are booked in the Henderson Detention Center.

No other details were immediately released.